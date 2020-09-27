Silhouette of people descending the escalator at the HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. ChengSilhouette of people descending the escalator at the HSBC headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
China's biggest insurer Ping An boosts HSBC stake with US$39.4 million purchase amid stock sell-off

  • Ping An bought 10.8 million shares on September 23 at an average price of HK$28.2859 each, before HSBC fell to a 1995 low
  • HSBC is a long-term investment, Ping An Insurance spokesman reiterates on Sunday

Pearl Liu, Enoch Yiu
Pearl Liu and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:37pm, 27 Sep, 2020

