An Ant Bank staff holds up a smartphone showing the virtual bank app. Ant Bank is the virtual banking arm of Ant Group. Photo: Handout
Ant Bank launch marks another milestone for Ant Group’s expansion in Hong Kong ahead of mega listing
- Ant Bank will partner with AlipayHK to tap the popular e-wallet app’s two million users to open virtual bank accounts
- Ant Bank plans to introduce digital trade finance services for SMEs
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
