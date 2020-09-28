An Ant Bank staff holds up a smartphone showing the virtual bank app. Ant Bank is the virtual banking arm of Ant Group. Photo: HandoutAn Ant Bank staff holds up a smartphone showing the virtual bank app. Ant Bank is the virtual banking arm of Ant Group. Photo: Handout
Ant Bank launch marks another milestone for Ant Group’s expansion in Hong Kong ahead of mega listing

  • Ant Bank will partner with AlipayHK to tap the popular e-wallet app’s two million users to open virtual bank accounts
  • Ant Bank plans to introduce digital trade finance services for SMEs

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:08pm, 28 Sep, 2020

