HSBC shares post biggest intraday rise in a decade after biggest shareholder Ping An increases stake in lender

  • HSBC’s shares rose as much as 8.5 per cent in the morning session in Hong Kong, its biggest intraday increase since 2009
  • Ping An’s asset management arm bought 10.8 million shares last week, increasing its stake to 8 per cent

Updated: 2:02pm, 28 Sep, 2020

