Pedestrians walk past the Convoy office building in Hong Kong. Photo: BloombergPedestrians walk past the Convoy office building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Former government stalwart Frederick Ma may join Convoy as shareholder seeks board revamp to end scandal

  • Convoy is facing a delisting from the stock exchange as it has not issued financial statements for several years, Frederick Ma says in Post interview
  • Ma, 68, former secretary for financial services and the treasury, introduced the Financial Reporting Council during his government term

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:45pm, 28 Sep, 2020

