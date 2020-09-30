Goldman’s entire Asian operations generated revenues of US$3 billion in the first half, up from US$2.2 billion a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs names Iain Drayton co-head of investment banking in Asia
- Drayton is currently co-chief operating officer of the firm’s Asian investment bank
- Goldman’s second-quarter global investment banking business generated record net revenues of US$2.66 billion
