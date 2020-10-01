Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trading session in Tokyo, on March 3, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tokyo Stock Exchange halts transactions in the biggest technical glitch to hit its network in more than a decade
- Japan Exchange Group, the operator of Asia’s second-largest exchange, said it doesn’t know when the system will be restored
- Buying and selling of securities were frozen on the first day of the new quarter just as key economic data was being published
