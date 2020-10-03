While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself. Illustration: Brian Wang
Macau’s ambitious plan to turn itself into a Greater Bay Area entertainment, finance hub runs into Covid-19 difficulties
- While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself
- The renewal of the casino licences for the six main operators is crucial to the development of Macau and take it to the next level, says Allan Zeman
Topic | Macau
While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself. Illustration: Brian Wang