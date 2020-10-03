While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself. Illustration: Brian WangWhile analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself. Illustration: Brian Wang
While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself. Illustration: Brian Wang
Macau’s ambitious plan to turn itself into a Greater Bay Area entertainment, finance hub runs into Covid-19 difficulties

  • While analysts and industry observers agree on Macau’s need to diversify its economy from gaming, they say the city has to find a financial niche for itself
  • The renewal of the casino licences for the six main operators is crucial to the development of Macau and take it to the next level, says Allan Zeman

Sandy LiEnoch Yiu
Sandy Li and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:25am, 3 Oct, 2020

