China’s currency takes on the sheen of safe haven asset against volatility, ending third quarter with its biggest gains in 12 years

  • Onshore renminbi gained 3.8 per cent in the three-month period ending September 30, the most since early 2008
  • Offshore yuan advanced by more than 4 per cent in the third quarter

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:11am, 2 Oct, 2020

