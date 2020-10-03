Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of September 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo: AFP
Escalating chaos again proves incapable of derailing the S&P 500 index as bargain hunters keep buying on the dip
- Even with Friday’s decline on the president’s diagnosis, stocks managed enough buoyancy over the first four days to come out comfortably ahead, defying a panoply of threats
- If anything is a microcosm for the 2020 stock market, the last few days are it – dip buyers clawing their way through considerable political and societal gloom and finding things to embrace
Topic | Stocks
