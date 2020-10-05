Despite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen MagramoDespite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Despite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Business /  Banking & Finance

Latest round of Hong Kong iBonds could rise to HK$15 billion, available for subscription on October 23

  • The city plans to issue HK$10 billion worth of three-year bonds, but could increase the total issue to HK$15 billion depending on popularity: HKMA
  • iBonds will pay a minimum interest rate of 2 per cent every six months

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch YiuChad Bray
Enoch Yiu and Chad Bray

Updated: 7:15pm, 5 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Despite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen MagramoDespite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Despite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
READ FULL ARTICLE