Despite the popularity of government bond programmes for small investors, brokers said Hong Kong’s retail bond market remained underdeveloped. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Latest round of Hong Kong iBonds could rise to HK$15 billion, available for subscription on October 23
- The city plans to issue HK$10 billion worth of three-year bonds, but could increase the total issue to HK$15 billion depending on popularity: HKMA
- iBonds will pay a minimum interest rate of 2 per cent every six months
Topic | Banking & Finance
