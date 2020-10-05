Fan Yifei reports on progress of China’s central bank digital currency. Photo: Simon Song
People’s Bank of China’s digital currency already used for pilot transactions worth 1.1 billion yuan
- Central bank is developing its own e-yuan as it seeks to hasten the transformation of China’s economy
- Digital currency being used for transactions ranging from bill payment to government services in pilot tests
Topic | China digital currency
