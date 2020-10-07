The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan. US stock funds were among the biggest winners, generating big returns for MPF members. Photo: AFP
Each MPF member earns an average HK$9,395 (US$1,212) in third quarter as total funds hit HK$1 trillion thanks to strong stock markets
- The compulsory retirement scheme’s assets hit the HK$1 trillion (US$129 billion) mark for the first time as stock funds in Asia, China, Japan and the US generated returns of up to 9 per cent
- Analysts sounded a cautious note for the rest of the year, with uncertainties such as coronavirus and the US election bound to affect markets
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan. US stock funds were among the biggest winners, generating big returns for MPF members. Photo: AFP