The new virtual banks are focusing on deposits, payments, loans and cards for the time being. Photo: ShutterstockThe new virtual banks are focusing on deposits, payments, loans and cards for the time being. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Next big thing for Hong Kong’s virtual banks: wealth management

  • Insurance and investment products are the ‘next phase’ for the city’s newest lenders, according to ZA Bank’s chief executive
  • New entrants use higher savings rates, technology to shake up city’s crowded banking industry

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch YiuChad Bray
Enoch Yiu and Chad Bray

Updated: 11:30am, 7 Oct, 2020

