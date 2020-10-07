US President Donald Trump is seen behind US flags as he speaks to supporters in Wisconsin on September 17. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump is seen behind US flags as he speaks to supporters in Wisconsin on September 17. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump is seen behind US flags as he speaks to supporters in Wisconsin on September 17. Photo: AFP
Hedge fund manager, eyeing Hong Kong listing, sees US presidential election stoking more market volatility on contested outcome

  • US presidential election outcome is likely be contested, creating global market volatility, hedge fund says
  • True Partner Capital is set to be the first hedge fund manager to list in Hong Kong as it opens its books to public investor scrutiny

Georgina Lee
Updated: 2:30pm, 7 Oct, 2020

