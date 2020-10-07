Chinese billionaires now account for half of the wealthiest persons in the Asia-Pacific region, which is home to about four in 10 billionaires globally. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese billionaires rebuild wealth to US$1.68 trillion, the size of Russia’s economy, by seizing coronavirus-led opportunities, UBS-PwC report says
- Mainland China minted 36 new billionaires this year despite economic fallout from coronavirus pandemic, according to new report by UBS, PwC
- Chinese billionaires now account for half of the wealthiest people in the Asia-Pacific region
