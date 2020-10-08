Amundi launched its majority-owned wealth management venture in Shanghai on September 30, becoming the first foreign company to do so. Photo: AmundiAmundi launched its majority-owned wealth management venture in Shanghai on September 30, becoming the first foreign company to do so. Photo: Amundi
Foreign wealth management giants poised to tap China’s US$3.7 trillion market as new rules promise to cut risk

  • Europe’s biggest asset manager Amundi launched its majority-owned wealth management venture in Shanghai recently, becoming the first foreign company to do so
  • A shake-up of the rules around wealth management in China designed to eradicate risks that previously plagued the sector has helped smooth the way for foreign players

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 Oct, 2020

