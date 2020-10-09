A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: GoogleA typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google
A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | Hong Kong subprime lender PrimeCredit is back on sale for at least US$600 million with ZA Bank, Elephant Club among early suitors

  • The owners of PrimeCredit are seeking buyers for the subprime lender with Hong Kong and Shenzhen operations for at least US$600 million
  • PrimeCredit had about US$1 billion of loan portfolio and over 260,000 customers at the start of the year, according to people familiar

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:34am, 9 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: GoogleA typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google
A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google
READ FULL ARTICLE