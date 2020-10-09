A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google
exclusive | Hong Kong subprime lender PrimeCredit is back on sale for at least US$600 million with ZA Bank, Elephant Club among early suitors
- The owners of PrimeCredit are seeking buyers for the subprime lender with Hong Kong and Shenzhen operations for at least US$600 million
- PrimeCredit had about US$1 billion of loan portfolio and over 260,000 customers at the start of the year, according to people familiar
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
A typical PrimeCredit store front in Hong Kong offering low-documentation personal loans and credit cards. Photo: Google