People wearing face coverings are reflected in a TV screen as people sit to watch a broadcast of the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at The Abbey, with socially distanced outdoor seating, on September 29, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo AFP
US elections: As November 3 draws near, the case is building for global traders to buy Asia stocks over US equities
- Since hitting an all-time low relative to the S&P 500 on September 2, the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index has outperformed the US benchmark by almost five percentage points
- That nascent trend is expected to persist at least through the November poll and potentially beyond, according to strategists
