Police officer raised up a purple flag warning protesters they are in violation of the national security law during a gathering in Causeway Bay on October 1, 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong braces for Monday deadline as Trump’s report puts HSBC, lenders back into sanctions spotlight
- Trump administration has a Monday deadline to issue report to Congress in a follow up to Hong Kong Autonomy Act passed in mid-July
- HSBC and other lenders in the city could face new restrictions for engaging in “significant transactions” with sanctioned officials
