Hong Kong exchange operator expects deluge of new listings, to digitise paperwork

  • Technology will further enhance processes, cut paper use, HKEX’s head of listing, Bonnie Chan says

  • Hong Kong has emerged as a hub for listings by big tech following reforms in April 2018, and needs such enhancements to cope with influx of applications

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:00am, 12 Oct, 2020

