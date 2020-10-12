Digitisation will improve the efficiency of the overall market, says Bonnie Chan, head of listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong exchange operator expects deluge of new listings, to digitise paperwork
- Technology will further enhance processes, cut paper use, HKEX’s head of listing, Bonnie Chan says
- Hong Kong has emerged as a hub for listings by big tech following reforms in April 2018, and needs such enhancements to cope with influx of applications
Topic | HKEX
