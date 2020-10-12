Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: ReutersHong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Mainland Chinese bankers are taking over Hong Kong’s financial sector, displacing their local peers in top roles

  • Hongkongers’ share of investment banking jobs in the city has slumped to about 30 per cent from 40 per cent two years ago
  • As the supply of bankers from the mainland has increased, pay packages across the city have dwindled

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:30am, 12 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: ReutersHong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE