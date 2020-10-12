Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters
Mainland Chinese bankers are taking over Hong Kong’s financial sector, displacing their local peers in top roles
- Hongkongers’ share of investment banking jobs in the city has slumped to about 30 per cent from 40 per cent two years ago
- As the supply of bankers from the mainland has increased, pay packages across the city have dwindled
Topic | Banking & Finance
Hong Kong’s financial landscape is changing as more mainland Chinese bankers take the top banking jobs. Photo: Reuters