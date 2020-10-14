Ant Group plans to list in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Ant Group plans to list in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong brokers tout lower costs for retail investors seeking to buy into Ant Group’s IPO after US$12.9 billion of inflows drags interest rate down

  • Hong Kong Monetary Authority spent almost HK$100 billion (US$12.9 billion) intervening in the currency market 25 times since September 14
  • The one-week interbank offered rate has fallen to 0.1 per cent from 2 per cent in March.

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:30pm, 14 Oct, 2020

Ant Group plans to list in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
