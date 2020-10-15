Former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam has set up a new fintech company. Photo: Nora Tam
Former HKMA chief executive Norman Chan latest bureaucrat to join fintech bandwagon, sets up digital payment firm
- Round Dollar Wallet Technologies is backed by five investors
- Norman Chan is the latest former Hong Kong finance official to join the private sector after John Tsang and Chan Ka-keung
