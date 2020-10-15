Despite recent fraying ties, US institutional investors are among the biggest supporter of the 30-year tranche in China’s latest global bond offering. Photo: AFP
China sovereign bond sale attracts US$27 billion in global orders, embraced by US investors
- Ministry of Finance raised US$6 billion in bond sale, which was 4.5 times oversubscribed, sources say
- Offering is the fifth since China resumed international debt sales in 2017 following a 13-year hiatus
