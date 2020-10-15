Hong Kong’s banks could face sanctions if they engage in “significant” transactions with officials blacklisted by the US over a controversial national security law. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong’s banks could face sanctions if they engage in “significant” transactions with officials blacklisted by the US over a controversial national security law. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s banks could face sanctions if they engage in “significant” transactions with officials blacklisted by the US over a controversial national security law. Photo: Warton Li
China’s foreign ministry vows countermeasures over US sanctions even as Hong Kong banks face blacklist threat

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said US should stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, Chinese domestic issues
  • Hong Kong Autonomy Act allows the US to penalise lenders who engage in ‘significant’ transactions with blacklisted officials

Chad Bray and Catherine Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 15 Oct, 2020

