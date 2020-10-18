Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s slow reform of interest rate benchmarks has put US$2.2 trillion worth of hedging contracts at risk, say market observers

  • About HK$17.4 trillion (US$2.2 trillion) of derivative contracts tied to global rate benchmark Libor maturing after 2021 at risk
  • Hong Kong’s decision not to set a deadline to kill off Hibor has slowed adoption of alternative benchmarks, say market observers

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Georgina LeeEnoch Yiu
Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s financial hub is falling behind on rate reform. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE