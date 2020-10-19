The share offerings of mainland Chinese tech majors like JD.com in Hong Kong have been well-received by investors. Photo: Xinhua
With equities drawing a large portion of global investment, savvy traders see Chinese tech stocks offering higher returns
- Chinese tech unicorns’ listings offer attractive growth prospects for investors concerned about a global contraction caused by Covid-19
- Ultra-low interest rate environment casts a positive light on tech listings, as some of the more 500 unicorns globally launch IPOs in the next 18 months
