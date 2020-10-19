Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai’s stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai’s stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai's stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Ant Group wins green light in Hong Kong for one of the world’s largest initial public offerings

  • After winning clearance in mainland China and in Hong Kong, Ant will now ramp up marketing of its Hong Kong shares to investors
  • Ant’s IPO comes as Hong Kong faces mounting competition from Shenzhen and Shanghai

Alison Tudor-AckroydGeorgina LeeEnoch Yiu
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd , Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:04pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai’s stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai’s stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group already has the all-clear from Shanghai’s stock exchange to proceed to IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
