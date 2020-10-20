Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung
Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business /  Banking & Finance

National security law: Hong Kong banks told by HKMA to report suspicious transactions

  • New advice tells banks to report suspected national security violations as they would report incidents of money laundering, terrorism financing
  • Controversial law targets acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 2:42pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung
Banks in Hong Kong will be required to report transactions suspected of violating a controversial national security as they would incidents of suspected money laundering or terrorism financing. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE