A conclusion that Hong Kong is vulnerable based on the city’s ‘seemingly high private-sector credit’ is unsound, the HKMA says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Monetary authority pushes back on warning that soaring private-sector debt in Hong Kong could lead to recession
- The city, as an international financial centre, has higher debt because many companies raise money to finance activities elsewhere, HKMA says
- City had a low non-performing loan ratio of just 0.79 per cent at the end of the second quarter
Topic | Dealing with debt
