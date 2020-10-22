A conclusion that Hong Kong is vulnerable based on the city’s ‘seemingly high private-sector credit’ is unsound, the HKMA says. Photo: Sam Tsang A conclusion that Hong Kong is vulnerable based on the city’s ‘seemingly high private-sector credit’ is unsound, the HKMA says. Photo: Sam Tsang
A conclusion that Hong Kong is vulnerable based on the city’s ‘seemingly high private-sector credit’ is unsound, the HKMA says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Monetary authority pushes back on warning that soaring private-sector debt in Hong Kong could lead to recession

  • The city, as an international financial centre, has higher debt because many companies raise money to finance activities elsewhere, HKMA says
  • City had a low non-performing loan ratio of just 0.79 per cent at the end of the second quarter

Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:00am, 22 Oct, 2020

