Goldman Sachs’ stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong slaps a record fine of US$350 million on Goldman Sachs’ Asia unit for its role in underwriting 1MDB’s bond sales
- The fine, the biggest amount imposed by the SFC, was due to the “serious lapses and deficiencies in its management supervisory, risk, compliance and anti-money-laundering controls that contributed to misappropriation of funds at 1MDB,” the Hong Kong SFC said
- Goldman Sachs (Asia) in Hong Kong ultimately received almost US$210 million in fees, the largest share out of Goldman Sachs units
