Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

exclusive | What is Jack Ma’s Ant Group really worth as it markets the world’s largest ever IPO? Key analysts say US$350 billion to US$450 billion

  • Ant has kicked off its digital IPO roadshow in Asia, Europe and the United States this week
  • Sum-of-the-parts methodology does not capture the value of the interplay between Ant’s businesses

Topic |   IPO
Alison Tudor-AckroydChad Bray
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Chad Bray

Updated: 6:35am, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant is on the road marketing its shares ahead of what is likely to be the world’s biggest IPO. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE