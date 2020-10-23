Cross-border investment scheme gives Hong Kong yet another critical advantage over other financial hubs in tapping China’s fast-growing wealth and market opening. Photo: EPA-EFE
China sets limits in plan to ease capital controls in Greater Bay Area under cross-border wealth management scheme
- Each investor can only invest up to 1 million yuan worth of investment products under the new scheme
- The Wealth Management Connect would take an incremental approach, with possibilities for enhancements: HKMA
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Cross-border investment scheme gives Hong Kong yet another critical advantage over other financial hubs in tapping China’s fast-growing wealth and market opening. Photo: EPA-EFE