Goldman Sachs’ logo appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on December 13, 2016. Photo: AP
Goldman Sachs cuts US$174 million of pay for current and former executives, taking them to task for bank’s role in 1MDB fraud
- The bank will cut the compensation for chief executive David Solomon and his team of senior executives
- Financial awards allocated to former chief executive Lloyd Blankfein will also be slashed, the bank said
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
