General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong, Shenzhen start cross-listing of ETFs, setting a milestone in the financial integration of the Greater Bay Area
- The CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Theme ETF, a feeder fund that mirrors an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Shenzhen, rose in Hong Kong trading
- The Yinhua ICBC CSOP S&P New China Sectors ETF, was little changed in Shenzhen trading
