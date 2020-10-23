General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Shenzhen start cross-listing of ETFs, setting a milestone in the financial integration of the Greater Bay Area

  • The CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Theme ETF, a feeder fund that mirrors an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Shenzhen, rose in Hong Kong trading
  • The Yinhua ICBC CSOP S&P New China Sectors ETF, was little changed in Shenzhen trading

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 4:36pm, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area on 12 May 2019. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE