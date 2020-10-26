Hong Kong seen in the background of Victoria Harbour. Competition for investment banking advisory roles has intensified as Chinese firms waded into the market as part of their international expansion. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Ex-Morgan Stanley bankers make a splash in Hong Kong as new boutique firm adds Ant Group, Xpeng to list of clients
- Ampere Partners, formed by former Hong Kong-based investment bankers, has advised Alibaba, Ant Group, Xpeng and Burning Rock in impressive start
- Team of nine has plans to hire at a time when more mainland Chinese firms are turning to Hong Kong for capital to fund expansion
Topic | IPO
