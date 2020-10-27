HSBC’s iconic lion sculptures, known as Stephen and Stitt (above), returned to public view at HSBC”s main building in Hong Kong last week after being under wraps for more than nine months in what has been a challenging period for the bank. Photo: Felix Wong
HSBC third-quarter profit beats estimates on strength of Asian business, slower loan losses
- HSBC increased its provisions for soured loans to US$7.6 billion in first nine months, but at a slower pace in the third quarter
- Pre-tax profit was US$3.07 billion, above a consensus estimate of US$2.07 billion
