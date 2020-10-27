A trader flashes the thumbs down as the US dollar goes up again at the Foreign Exchange Brokerage in Tokyo 10 April on 1997. Photo: AFP
World’s biggest money manager is shorting the US dollar against yuan, rupee, rupiah, regardless who the Oval Office occupant is
- BlackRock holds a “modest” short in the US dollar against the likes of the Chinese yuan, Indian rupee and Indonesia rupiah, said Neeraj Seth, head of Asian credit in Singapore
- The three Asian nations are among those best positioned to benefit from a weakening dollar as investors seek out higher-yielding assets and growth
