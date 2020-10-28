Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong has a huge role to play in supporting China’s fintech juggernaut, financial secretary Paul Chan says
- Hong Kong, as the gateway to China and a rising regional fintech power, has much to offer and is poised to reap the rewards, says Paul Chan
- China Fintech Report 2020, produced by SCMP Research, provides investment insights and in-depth analysis of how the sector is rapidly developing in the mainland
Topic | Fintech
