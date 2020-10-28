Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong has a huge role to play in supporting China’s fintech juggernaut, financial secretary Paul Chan says

  • Hong Kong, as the gateway to China and a rising regional fintech power, has much to offer and is poised to reap the rewards, says Paul Chan
  • China Fintech Report 2020, produced by SCMP Research, provides investment insights and in-depth analysis of how the sector is rapidly developing in the mainland

Topic |   Fintech
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
Nearly 90 per cent of Chinese consumers use fintech to pay for almost everything in their daily lives. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE