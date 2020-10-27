Ant Group, the operator of Alipay, is expected to be the biggest initial public offering on record, outpacing Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 offering last year. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
What is Jack Ma’s Ant Group and how does it make money?
- China’s digital payments transaction volume is expected to increase to US$61 trillion by 2025
- Consumers and small businesses’ credit balance in China could swell to US$7.45 trillion by 2025. Ant has only tapped 4 per cent of this market so far
Topic | Explainers: Business
Ant Group, the operator of Alipay, is expected to be the biggest initial public offering on record, outpacing Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 offering last year. Photo: Reuters