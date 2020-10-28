Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Explainer |
How retail investors can increase their chances of getting a piece of Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO in Hong Kong

  • With just 2.5 per cent of Hong Kong-leg shares allocated to retail investors, a surge in applications has already crashed an online broker website
  • Investors could keep their orders small and get a refund of related costs if unsuccessful, or borrow for a higher chance of allotment at a cost

Topic |   Ant Group
Georgina LeeEnoch Yiu
Georgina Lee and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:22am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant is offering 1.67 billion shares in Hong Kong, of which only 2.5 per cent, or 41.77 million shares, are earmarked for retail investors. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE