Tencent-backed short video app Kuaishou Technology to file for Hong Kong IPO within two weeks, say people familiar

  • Tencent-backed Kuaishou Technology presses on with a Hong Kong listing, gearing up to file its listing application in the next two weeks, sources say
  • Valued at over US$30 billion, the company is targeting a listing early next year

Topic |   IPO
Georgina Lee
Updated: 6:00am, 29 Oct, 2020

