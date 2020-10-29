Kuaishou’s stand at the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30, 2020. Photo: VCG via Getty Images)
Tencent-backed short video app Kuaishou Technology to file for Hong Kong IPO within two weeks, say people familiar
- Tencent-backed Kuaishou Technology presses on with a Hong Kong listing, gearing up to file its listing application in the next two weeks, sources say
- Valued at over US$30 billion, the company is targeting a listing early next year
Topic | IPO
Kuaishou’s stand at the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 30, 2020. Photo: VCG via Getty Images)