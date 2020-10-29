Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters, like many of his banking rivals, is considering whether to restart the bank’s dividend payments. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Standard Chartered may restart ‘shareholder returns’ next year as third-quarter profit beats estimates
- Emerging markets lender will evaluate reinstating shareholder returns, such as dividends, in early 2021
- Underlying pre-tax profit was US$745 million, well above a consensus estimate of US$502 million
