Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP
Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Inside Ant Group’s IPO: investors scramble for entry into golden ticket event

  • T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Baille Gifford seen at front of queue to claim shares in Hong Kong offering
  • World’s biggest IPO ever puts Shanghai’s Star Market on par with New York Stock Exchange for listings this year

Topic |   Ant Group
Alison Tudor-AckroydChad Bray
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Chad Bray

Updated: 3:52pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP
Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE