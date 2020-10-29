Investors are scrambling for a piece of Ant Group on the cusp of its public market debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: AP
Inside Ant Group’s IPO: investors scramble for entry into golden ticket event
- T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Baille Gifford seen at front of queue to claim shares in Hong Kong offering
- World’s biggest IPO ever puts Shanghai’s Star Market on par with New York Stock Exchange for listings this year
