The Alipay logo at a building in Shanghai, China on October 29, 2020. China’s most valuable fintech Ant Group is smashing Hong Kong IPO records. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | The world’s largest stock sale by Ant draws a record US$167.7 billion from more than 1.4 million retail investors, people say
- Ant becomes the record holder in terms of number of retail investors and subscription sum in Hong Kong IPO history
- Banks and brokerages in Hong Kong lent about HK$500 billion in total margin financing for the retail portion of IPO
