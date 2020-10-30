The Alipay logo at a building in Shanghai, China on October 29, 2020. China’s most valuable fintech Ant Group is smashing Hong Kong IPO records. Photo: EPA-EFE The Alipay logo at a building in Shanghai, China on October 29, 2020. China’s most valuable fintech Ant Group is smashing Hong Kong IPO records. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Alipay logo at a building in Shanghai, China on October 29, 2020. China’s most valuable fintech Ant Group is smashing Hong Kong IPO records. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | The world’s largest stock sale by Ant draws a record US$167.7 billion from more than 1.4 million retail investors, people say

  • Ant becomes the record holder in terms of number of retail investors and subscription sum in Hong Kong IPO history
  • Banks and brokerages in Hong Kong lent about HK$500 billion in total margin financing for the retail portion of IPO

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 2:13pm, 30 Oct, 2020

