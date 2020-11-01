Shanghai’s global ambitions may take a knock as Shenzhen becomes increasingly important to economic growth and innovation. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s global hub ambitions take a hit as high-tech rival Shenzhen’s new-found autonomy threatens to put it in the shadows
- Shanghai’s efforts to build itself into an international financial hub suffered a blow when Beijing granted greater autonomy to Shenzhen, according to analysts
- The government recently unveiled plans to turn Shenzhen into a ‘core engine’ of reform that it hopes will power growth and innovation
