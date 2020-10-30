A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong-Guangdong deal paves the way for city’s residents to remotely open mainland bank accounts
- The governments of Hong Kong and Guangdong are looking to expand the pilot scheme for Hong Kong residents to open mainland personal bank accounts remotely
- The agreement comes in the wake of Hong Kong residents’ rising purchases of property in the Greater Bay Area
Topic | Greater Bay Area
