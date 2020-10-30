A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo
A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong-Guangdong deal paves the way for city’s residents to remotely open mainland bank accounts

  • The governments of Hong Kong and Guangdong are looking to expand the pilot scheme for Hong Kong residents to open mainland personal bank accounts remotely
  • The agreement comes in the wake of Hong Kong residents’ rising purchases of property in the Greater Bay Area

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 9:43pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo
A screen shows a map of Greater Bay Area. An agreement signed between the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments will ease the opening of bank accounts for Hong Kong residents in the bay area. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE