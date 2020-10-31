Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Photo: AP
US presidential election 2020: Has the global financial market priced in a ‘blue wave’ on America’s Election Day?
- Many a rally has been ascribed to growing chatter about the possibility of a blue wave on Election Day
- For some investing veterans, there’s a nagging concern that this view is a little optimistic, that some of the things that made Biden an attractive candidate for voters craving change could make for a rougher ride in markets
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
