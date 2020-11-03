Hong Kong’s government aims to tighten regulation of virtual assets trading, such as bitcoin. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong bans retail trading of digital currencies, requires crypto exchanges to be licensed in crackdown on fraud, money-laundering
- The new regulations, if they get the green light, promise to bring the curtain down on an era of largely unregulated cryptocurrency trading in the city
- Industry players expect the stricter licensing regime will lead to consolidation as some exchange platform providers exit the local market
Topic | Digital currencies
