Ant Group’s mascot is displayed at the company’s office in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ant to refund US$167.7 billion to 1.55 million Hong Kong investors in two batches after IPO is suspended

  • Investors with unsuccessful applications to get refunds today, while those who were allotted shares will get their money on Friday
  • Three major brokers to waive interest payment from clients who borrowed a combined HK$120 billion of IPO loans to subscribe to Ant’s IPO

Topic |   Ant Group
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:09pm, 4 Nov, 2020

