Ant Group’s mascot is displayed at the company’s office in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant to refund US$167.7 billion to 1.55 million Hong Kong investors in two batches after IPO is suspended
- Investors with unsuccessful applications to get refunds today, while those who were allotted shares will get their money on Friday
- Three major brokers to waive interest payment from clients who borrowed a combined HK$120 billion of IPO loans to subscribe to Ant’s IPO
Topic | Ant Group
